Cops seek suspect and witnesses in fatal Brooklyn shooting

The NYPD is looking for a suspect and witnesses to a shooting that claimed a man’s life in Brooklyn over the weekend.

According to police, at 9:34 p.m. on Nov. 12 34-year-old Cyian Brown was standing near the southwest corner of Hendrix Street and New Lots Avenue when he was approached by an unknown man. The man pulled out a gun and fired multiple times, hitting Brown once in the chest.

The suspect then fled the scene to parts unknown. Paramedics rushed Brown to Brookdale University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say that the suspect wanted for the shooting is described as a man with a dark complexion who was last seen wearing a dark-colored hooded jacket and ripped jeans.

Police also released photos of two individuals that are wanted for information as witnesses to this incident.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.