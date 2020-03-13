Crook beats and robs victim for refusing to hand over money and cigarettes in Brooklyn: cops

Cops are looking for a crook who beat and robbed a man at a Brooklyn subway station.

According to police, at 10:23 p.m. on March 2, a 34-year-old man was onboard the R train inside the Fourth Avenue/9th Street station when an unknown man asked for cigarettes and money. When the victim refused, the suspect proceeded to repeated punch the victim in the face.

The suspect then forcibly took the victim’s wallet, which contained $60 in cash, before fleeing the train at the station in an unknown direction.

EMS responded to the scene and took the victim to BronxCare Health System, where he was treated for lacerations to his left eye and behind his right ear.

The suspect is described as a man in his mid to late 30s with a dark complexion, standing 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighing 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black coat, dark gray hoodie, black jeans and a black winter hat.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.