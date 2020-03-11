Crooks sought for steal $140K worth of goods from multiple storage units in Brooklyn

Cops are looking for a group of crooks who broke into multiple storage units in Brooklyn and took off with over $100,000 worth of property.

According to police, at 9:13 p.m. on Feb. 21, a group of unidentified individuals gained access to a Cube Smart Self-Storage Facility, located at 2964 Shell Road, by going through an unlocked gate. Once inside, the suspects broke into multiple storage units and stole various property valued at approximately $140,000.

The suspects then fled the scene in a light colored Dodge Ram eastbound on Shore Parkway.

On March 10, the NYPD released video of the suspects at the scene of the crime:

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of these individuals is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.