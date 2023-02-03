Quantcast
Deadly Brooklyn shooting at home involves retired police officer: cops

By Dean Moses, Lloyd Mitchell and Robert Pozarycki Posted on
Man grieves at deadly Brooklyn double shooting
A neighbor grieves after a man and woman were killed in a Brooklyn shooting on Feb. 3, 2023 being investigated as a murder-suicide involving a retired cop.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Two people in Brooklyn, including a retired police officer, were found shot to death inside a home on Friday afternoon, police reported.

Law enforcement sources said the case is being investigated as a possible murder-suicide.

Officers from the 67th Precinct made the horrific discovery at about 1:52 p.m. on Feb. 3 at a home on the 4700 block of Beverly Road in East Flatbush.

Police said the two individuals were a man and a woman, ages undisclosed at this time; both sustained gunshot wounds to the head. Police sources said it’s not immediately clear who fired at whom. 

The female is a retired police officer, sources familiar with the case said. No other information about her service has yet been provided.

Both individuals were pronounced dead at the scene; the investigation into their deaths remain ongoing.

Detectives at deadly double Brooklyn shooting
Detectives at the Beverly Road home where a man and woman were shot dead on Feb. 3, 2023.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

On the block, distraught neighbors expressed shock over the incident. One man was heard crying out, “I can’t believe she’s gone.”

No perpetrators have been identified in the preliminary investigation, police sources said.

This is a developing story; check with amNY.com later for further updates.

