Deadly Brooklyn shooting at home involves retired police officer: cops

Two people in Brooklyn, including a retired police officer, were found shot to death inside a home on Friday afternoon, police reported.

Law enforcement sources said the case is being investigated as a possible murder-suicide.

Officers from the 67th Precinct made the horrific discovery at about 1:52 p.m. on Feb. 3 at a home on the 4700 block of Beverly Road in East Flatbush.

Police said the two individuals were a man and a woman, ages undisclosed at this time; both sustained gunshot wounds to the head. Police sources said it’s not immediately clear who fired at whom.

The female is a retired police officer, sources familiar with the case said. No other information about her service has yet been provided.

Both individuals were pronounced dead at the scene; the investigation into their deaths remain ongoing.

On the block, distraught neighbors expressed shock over the incident. One man was heard crying out, “I can’t believe she’s gone.”

No perpetrators have been identified in the preliminary investigation, police sources said.

This is a developing story; check with amNY.com later for further updates.