FDNY takes on two-alarm blaze in Brooklyn home

Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

The FDNY took on a two-alarm blaze that broke out in a Brooklyn home on Thursday afternoon.

FDNY personnel responded to the fire, located at 2650 East 12th Street, at around 3:10 p.m. on March 10. Firefighters were met with heavy amounts of smoke and fire from the one-story home.

The fire was brought under control at 4:17 p.m. The hazmat team was called in to handle multiple e-bike batteries, e-bikes and several propane tanks, all of which were recovered from the scene.

No injuries were reported as a result. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Updated at 5:15 p.m. Additional reporting by Lloyd Mitchell

Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

