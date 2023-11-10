Woman tosses hot coffee at Muslim man in Brooklyn hate crime assault

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force is searching for the woman who tossed blazing hot coffee at a Muslim man in Brooklyn during a fit of anti-Islamic rage earlier this week.

According to police, the woman approached the 40-year-old male victim inside Edmonds Playground in Fort Greene on Nov. 7, before launching into a bigoted tirade against the man’s religion.

The suspect then tossed her own cell phone, along with the hot cup of coffee, at the victim, who managed to dodge most of the boiling liquid.

Cops arrived on the scene shortly after, but the woman had already fled the location, according to an NYPD spokesperson.

No arrests have yet been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.

The suspect is described as having a light skin complexion and a small body frame. She was last seen wearing a black and white baseball hat, black sunglasses, gray scarf, black zip-up jacket, black fanny pack, black sweatpants, and white sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips.