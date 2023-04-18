Quantcast
Police & Fire

Lower Manhattan parking garage collapse leaves multiple people trapped: FDNY

By Ben Brachfeld and Dean Moses
comments
Posted on
Roof of parking garage collapsed in Lower Manhattan.
The caved-in roof of the garage on Ann Street.
Photo by Dean Moses

The collapse of a parking garage roof in Lower Manhattan’s Financial District on Tuesday afternoon has left multiple people trapped, it was reported.

Firefighters responded to the grisly scene at the garage at 57 Ann St. shortly after 4 p.m. on April 18. The roof of the garage collapsed and caved in for unknown reasons.

The building is at significant risk of structural failure and collapse, the FDNY reports, so much so that the department’s rescue teams have been pulled back.

A massive emergency response following a garage collapse on Ann Street in the Financial District.Photo by Dean Moses

An unknown number of people are reportedly trapped in the garage; the FDNY is conducting searches to account for the missing persons.

Buildings Department inspectors are also on scene to assess the structure and determine the cause of the collapse. Mayor Eric Adams’ spokesperson, Fabien Levy, said Hizzoner is en route to the scene.

New Yorkers are being warned to stay away from the three-story garage’s vicinity in the Financial District, which is a stone’s throw away from City Hall, the Brooklyn Bridge, and Pace University.

The NYPD declined to comment.

The roadbed on the garage’s roof caved in.Photo by Dean Moses

FiDi local Chad Scott, who parks his car at the garage, said the building had long been in “disarray.”

“It’s a mess,” Scott told amNewYork Metro. “The building’s been in disarray for years. It’s really bad. Not surprised at all.”

Scott’s car is unaccounted for, but he said he doesn’t care as long as the garage workers are safe.

This is a developing story; check with amNY.com later for further updates.

About the Author

