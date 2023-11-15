Quantcast
Police & Fire

Man assaults store employee with baseball bat in Brooklyn

The suspect who beat a store employee with a baseball bat.
Photo courtesy of the NYPD

Police are looking for a man who brutally beat a 59-year-old with a baseball bat in Brooklyn on Wednesday. 

According to the investigation, the suspect entered a store at 837 Rogers Ave. in Flatbush and got into a dispute with an employee. 

As things escalated, the suspect then grabbed a baseball bat and struck the employee in the right arm with the wood stick, cops said. 

The suspect fled the location before police arrived, and the paramedics rushed the victim to a local hospital in stable condition. 

No arrests have yet been made, and the investigation remains ongoing. 

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips.   

