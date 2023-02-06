Man dies after being found with head wound on Bronx sidewalk: cops

Cops are investigating the death of a man they found sprawled out on a Bronx sidewalk early Monday morning.

According to police, officers on patrol from the 44th Precinct were alerted to an aided, unconscious man in front of 1115 Boston Road, near East 166th Street, at around 1:44 a.m. When they got to the location, the officers observed a 56-year-old man, unconscious and unresponsive, with a laceration to his forehead.

EMS responded and took the man to NYC Health & Hospitals/Lincoln, where he was pronounced dead.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death and the investigation remains ongoing.

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending proper family notification.