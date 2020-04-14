Man dies of injuries after causing a car crash in Brooklyn: cops

A man died of his injuries following a tw0-car crash in Brooklyn on Sunday night.

According to police, at 9:51 p.m. on April 12, officers from the 60th Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding a motor vehicle collision between two cars at the intersection of Avenue Z and Ocean Parkway. Upon their arrival, officers found 30-year-old Mohammed Rafaq in his 2005 Hyundai Elantra with trauma throughout his body.

An investigation found that Rafaq was driving westbound on Ocean Parkway when he ran through a red light at the intersection at Avenue Z. As he went through the intersection, Rafaq hit a 2014 Infiniti QX6, operated by a 30-year-old man, which was headed northbound on Avenue X. As a result, the Infiniti struck a pole at the intersection before both cars came to rest.

Rafaq was taken to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn, where he died of his injuries on April 13. EMS treated the driver of the Infiniti at the scene, but he refused further medical attention.

The investigation is ongoing.