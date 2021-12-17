Man found shot and slashed in hallway of Bronx apartment building: NYPD

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The NYPD is investigating the death of a man who was found shot and slashed in the Bronx early Friday morning.

At 12:12 a.m. on Dec. 17, police responded to a 911 call regarding a man shot inside 1221 Sheridan Avenue. Upon their arrival, officers found 33-year-old Anthony Laster lying face down in the first floor hallway, unconscious and unresponsive, with gunshot wounds to the back, head and left arm as well as slash wounds to the back and head.

Laster was rushed to NYC Health & Hospitals/Lincoln, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.