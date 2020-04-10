Man spits on and slashes cab driver in early-morning altercation in Manhattan: NYPD

Cops are looking for a man who spit on and slashed a cab driver in Manhattan this past weekend.

According to police, at 2:20 a.m. on April 4, a 41-year-old livery cab driver got into an argument with an unknown male passenger at the intersection of East 59th Street and 3rd Avenue. The passenger left the vehicle at the intersection, spit on the driver and then slashed him on his right hand with an unknown cutting instrument.

The suspect then fled the scene in an unknown direction. The victim suffered a laceration to the right hand and was taken to Cornell Hospital for treatment.

On April 9, the NYPD released surveillance photos of the suspect taken from after the incident inside of the East 63rd Street / Lexington Avenue subway station:

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.