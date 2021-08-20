Man stabbed at Kips Bay homeless shelter

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A man was stabbed on the grounds of a Kips Bay homeless shelter Thursday night, police reported.

NYPD officers and EMS were called to the scene of the reported knife attack at 400 East 30th St. around 10 p.m. on Aug 20.

Police swiftly secured the area and aided EMS to remove a middle-aged man with a face wound and blood smeared hands from the 30th Street Men’s Shelter.

Although the perpetrator reportedly fled the scene following the attack, police sources said, a person was cuffed in connection with the stabbing soon thereafter.

amNewYork Metro observed the victim receive treatment by first responders.

According to Alexander Gonzalez Diaz, a resident of the shelter, assaults are a common occurrence that he’s learned to cope with over time.

“I guess I’m just used to it here,” Diaz said as he began describing the conflict between shelter residents and authority figures. He believes much of the tension stems from a lack of respect on both sides.

While an arrest has been made, the investigation remains ongoing.