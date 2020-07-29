Note-passing thief robs same bank in Brooklyn twice in the course of a month: NYPD

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Cops are looking for a note-passing crook who robbed the same bank in Brooklyn twice over the course of a month.

Police say that at 3:45 p.m. on June 29, an unknown man entered Investors Bank, located at 8601 21st Avenue, and approached the bank teller. The suspect then passed a note to the teller demanding money.

The employees complied and the suspect fled the scene with an undetermined amount of cash.

The suspect struck again on July 28 at the same bank. At 2:40 p.m. that day, the suspect entered the bank and passed a note to the teller demanding money. The bank employees complied again, this time handing over $858, and the suspect fled the scene.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 40s with salt and pepper hair, standing 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue surgical mask over his face, a brown and white long-sleeved flannel shirt, blue jeans and white sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.