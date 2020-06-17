Police investigating of death of man found in SUV parked in Queens

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police are investigating the death of a 43-year-old man found in the back seat of an SUV just off the Long Island Expressway in Queens Wednesday morning.

The man, not yet identified, was found slumped face down at about 7:30 a.m. in front of at Horace Harding Blvd. service road and 136th Street in Flushing by cops from the 109th Precinct. Police made forcible entry to the Ford Explorer with windows all closed and determined the man was already dead.

Police sealed off the area around the vehicle and the Medical Examiner was called to help determine a cause of death. Police officials say no signs of trauma were found on the body.

The vehicle he was in was adorned with stickers and tassles indicating someone had celebrated a graduation from school this year.

The Medical Examiner will be determining a cause of death, and will be under investigation by the crime scene unit.