A Bronx man is behind bars in New Jersey on Monday after allegedly stabbing a Port Authority cop multiple times while attempting to steal his patrol vehicle on the George Washington Bridge Sunday.

Bronx resident Uvaldo Gonzalez, 42, was busted on the morning of Oct. 13 on the George Washington Bridge, but not after allegedly stabbing Port Authority Police Officer Miguel Correa up to nine times while attempting to steal his squad car.

Gonzalez was charged by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s office with attempted murder, aggravated assault, car theft, resisting arrest, and possession of weapons and drug paraphernalia.

Multiple outlets reported that Gonzalez had initially stolen a car in the Bronx and crashed it in South Hackensack. Officials say he then stole a minivan at knifepoint in South Hackensack and fled the scene before being stopped by police on the George Washington Bridge’s upper level, which by then was missing a tire and was being driven erratically.

Police say Gonzalez, who was apparently under the influence, got out of the minivan and allegedly opened the passenger side door of Correa’s squad car, got in, locked it, and attempted to put it in drive and flee the scene. As Correa attempted to prevent this, Gonzalez allegedly stabbed the officer six to seven times in the torso and slashed him twice in the face.

Once Gonzalez was finally subdued by three cops, he allegedly continued resisting arrest. Law enforcement sources said he repeatedly punched and kicked Correa and fellow Port Authority cops Vincent Laconti and Joseph Romano as they attempted to handcuff him.

The three officers were taken to Hackensack Hospital and treated for their injuries. All have since been released.

Gonzalez — who has an extensive rap sheet of seventeen prior arrests — remains in custody in Bergen County; he has yet to receive a court date.