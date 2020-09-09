Suspect killed unofficial ‘mayor’ of Brooklyn block after long rivalry: NYPD

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A Brooklyn man will soon be arraigned on murder charges for fatally shooting his 62-year-old neighbor on a Bay Ridge block Labor Day morning.

Law enforcement sources said George Vayos, 52, of Ovington Avenue allegedly shot and killed Michael Scully, 62, of 74th Street in Bay Ridge after a long-standing rivalry.

Police said that Scully was gunned down at about 6:50 a.m. on Sept. 7 while he walked his dog in front of his home on 74th Street. Officers from the 68th Precinct found him unconscious and unresponsive, slumped over on the front steps, with gunshot wounds to his head and shoulder.

Paramedics rushed Scully to NYU Langone Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives say Scully was an “unofficial” mayor of his block, and came into friction with Vayos, who was a self-appointed safety patroller of the community. The two apparently had arguments in the past and it finally came to a head that morning.

Detectives walked Vayos out of the 68th Precinct stationhouse Tuesday night, but the suspect didn’t say anything to the horde of press outside to see him. Police adjusted his mask in the vestibule of the station house upon his request.

He is charged with murder and criminal possession of a firearm.