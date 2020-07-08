Suspect sought for injuring a man in Brooklyn stabbing: NYPD

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The NYPD is looking for a suspect who stabbed a man inside a Brooklyn candy shop last week.

Police say that at 11:30 p.m. on June 29, a 33-year-old man was shopping inside 233 Schemerhorn Street when he was approached by an unknown man. The suspect accused the victim of staring at him and pulled out a knife.

The suspect proceeded to stab the victim once in the shoulder and once in the head before fleeing the scene on foot. The victim was transported to Methodist Hospital in stable condition.

The NYPD released photos and video of the suspects taken from the incident location:

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential