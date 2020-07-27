Suspect sought for slashing victim during robbery attempt in Brooklyn: cops

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Cops are looking for a crook who slashed a man after trying to rob him in Brooklyn.

According to police, at 2:20 p.m. on July 25, a 30-year-old man was in front of a building on 50th Street near 8th Avenue when he saw an unknown man inside his car that was parked at the location. The victim confronted the suspect and saw that his camera had been taken from the car and was in the suspect’s pocket.

A struggle ensued between the suspect, the victim and an associate of the victim, which led to the suspect pulling out a knife and cutting the victim’s left hand. The suspect fled the scene without any property — the victim was taken to Maimonides Medical Center in stable condition.

The NYPD released video of the suspect taken from nearby surveillance footage:

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are kept strictly confidential.