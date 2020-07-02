Three men sought for beating and robbing a food deliveryman in Brooklyn

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Cops are looking for a trio who beat and robbed a man following an argument in Brooklyn last week.

Authorities say that at 3:30 p.m. on June 26, a 27-year-old man was making a food delivery in front of 1273 Pacific Street when he was approached by three unknown men who said that they placed the food order. After the victim gave the suspects the food, the suspects complained that the coffees were spoiled, leading to an argument.

The suspects then proceeded to punch the victim repeatedly in his face and took off with his e-bike. The victim was taken to NYC Health & Hospitals/Kings County, where he was treated for bruising and lacerations to his face and released.

The NYPD released photos of the suspects on July 2. The first suspect is described as a man with a dark complexion, brown eyes and dark hair and was last seen wearing blue jean shorts, a royal blue t-shirt, and black sneakers. The second suspect, described as a man with a dark complexion, short dark hair, brown eyes and a full beard, was last seen wearing light-colored shorts, a black t-shirt, a backpack and multi-colored sneakers. The third suspect is described as a man with a dark complexion, brown eyes, goatee, and dark hair who was last seen wearing eyeglasses, black sweatpants, black shorts, a black t-shirt, and black sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.