Two crooks caught on video pulling man from car to beat and rob him in Brooklyn: NYPD

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The NYPD is looking for a pair of crooks who beat and robbed a man in Brooklyn over the summer.

According to authorities, a 28-year-old man was waiting for a group of friends while parked in his car outside of 217 Sheffield Avenue at 12:32 a.m. on Aug. 17. At this time, a pair of unknown men exited a parked SUV that was across the street and behind the man’s car and approached him.

The suspects demanded that the victim get out of his car and forcibly removed him. The first suspect proceeded to hit the victim with an expandable nightstick while the second suspect pulled out a black firearm and stole the victim’s ID.

The suspect with the nightstick fled the scene on foot while the other took off in the SUV. The victim sustained minor injuries and refused medical attention at the scene.

The NYPD released surveillance video and photos of the suspects taken at the scene:

The first suspect is described as a 30-year-old man with a dark complexion and a medium build, standing 6 feet tall and weighing 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a baseball hat, a white t-shirt, blue jeans, white sneakers and in possession of an expandable nightstick.

The second suspect is described as a 30-year-old man with a dark complexion, facial hair and a medium build, standing 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a durag, a light color shirt, black pants, white sneakers and in possession of a black firearm.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.