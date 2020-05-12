Two men sought for an early-morning Manhattan shooting that left one man injured

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police are looking for a pair of suspects who were involved in an early-morning shooting in Manhattan.

Authorities say that at 12:27 a.m. on May 12, the NYPD responded to a call of a man shot at a building in the Grant Houses, located at 1315 Amsterdam Avenue. Upon their arrival, officers were informed that a 20-year-old man was shot in his right leg at the location.

The victim was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital by private means in stable condition.

Sources familiar with the investigation states that two suspects, described as black men, were involved in the shooting and fled in an unknown direction prior to police arrival.

The investigation is ongoing.