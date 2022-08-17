SEE IT: Queens gunmen execute man in apartment building courtyard, sending visitors scrambling for cover

Police released dramatic footage Tuesday night of two Queens gunmen responsible for executing a 24-year-old man in an apartment building courtyard the previous day.

The video shows the suspects brazenly opening fire at the victim off-screen, sending a number of people assembled in the courtyard scrambling for cover.

Law enforcement sources said the murder happened at about 6:20 p.m. on Aug. 15 within the Redfern Houses complex at 12-50 Redfern Ave. in Far Rockaway.

As shown in the footage, the two suspects arrive on the scene while six individuals sat in the courtyard, and two others stood at the location.

The gunmen casually strolled past the individuals, then pulled out black handguns and began firing at the victim, later identified as Jabeon Bivins, 24, of Hempstead, NY.

The individuals quickly disburse as the suspects open fire, with most running away. At least one individual sought cover under the bench where they had sat only seconds earlier.

After firing multiple shots, police said, the shooters ran away from the scene and into one of the Redfern Houses apartment buildings, as shown on camera.

Officers from the 101st Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about the shooting, found Bivins unconscious and unresponsive in the courtyard with a gunshot wound to his head. EMS pronounced him dead at the scene.

The motive for the shooting remains unknown and under investigation, authorities said.

Police described the gunmen as males, with one wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and the other wearing a red hooded sweatshirt.

The investigation remains ongoing, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting or the suspects’ whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.