Board of Elections releases ranked-choice voting calculations for Manhattan borough president race and local City Council contests

The city’s Board of Elections (BOE) on Friday, July 2, released results from its preliminary ranked-choice voting (RCV) calculations for the Manhattan borough president race and local City Council contests.

Results had been expected to be released earlier in the week, but following tabulation errors in the mayoral race, the BOE elected to hold off on revealing results for the local races.

According to the newly released results for the borough president race, Mark Levine currently holds the top spot with 54.4 percent of the vote (86,266 votes) following seven rounds of RCV counting. Brad Hoylman sits in second place with 45.6 percent of the vote (72,404 votes).

Results are not yet official, however, as thousands of absentee ballots remain to be counted. The BOE expects to have certified results by July 12.

In addition to the borough president race, the BOE released preliminary results for all of the City Council races in Manhattan.

See the unofficial results below. Results will not be certified until all absentee ballots have been counted.

City Council District 1

Christopher Marte currently holds the top spot among Democratic candidates, having received 61.2 percent of the votes (9,572 votes) following eight rounds of RCV counting. Jenny L. Low finished in second with 38.8 percent of the vote (6,069 votes).

Other candidates include Susan Damplo; Sean C. Hayes; Tiffany Johnson-Winbush; Susan Lee; Gigi Li; and Maud Maron.

City Council District 2

Incumbent Carlina Rivera received 72.7 percent of the vote (13,450 votes) with Erin Hussein trailing behind at 26.5 percent (4,911 votes), according to Friday night’s results from the city’s Board of Elections.

Since there are only two candidates in the race, a ranked-choice voting count was not triggered.

The official results will not be in until the anticipated date of July 12, after all absentee ballots are counted.

City Council District 3

Erik D. Bottcher currently holds the top spot among Democratic candidates, having received 70.2 percent of the votes (14,144 votes) following seven rounds of RCV counting. Leslie Boghosian Murphy finished in second with 29.8 percent of the vote (5,997 votes).

Other candidates include Phelan D. Fitzpatrick; Marni Halasa; Aleta A. LaFargue; and Arthur Z. Schwartz.

City Council District 5

Julie Menin currently holds the top spot among Democratic candidates after securing 55.7 percent of the vote (9,726 votes) following six rounds of RCV counting. Tricia M. Shimamura finished second with 44.3 percent of the vote.

Other candidates include Billy Freeland; Rebecca N. Lamorte; Kim Moscaritolo; Christopher A. Sosa; and Marco A. Tamayo.

City Council District 6

Gale Brewer currently holds the top spot among Democratic candidates after receiving 53.7 percent of the vote (17,386 votes).

Other Democratic candidates in the race include Maria Danzilo (15 percent of the vote); David Gold (4.6 percent); Sara Lind (13.7 percent); Jeffrey Omura (10.4 percent); and Zachary Tov Weiner (2.5 percent).

Because Brewer secured more than 50 percent of the vote, a ranked-choice voting recount was not triggered in this race.

Absentee ballots still must be counted before the results can be certified.

City Council District 7

Shaun Abreu currently holds the top spot among Democratic candidates after securing 62.8 percent of the vote (9,268 votes) following 13 rounds of RCV counting. Maria Ordonez finished second with 37.2 percent of the vote.

Other candidates include Daniel M. Cohen; Marti Gould Allen-Cummings; Miguel Estrella; Keith L. Harris; Stacy R. Lynch; Lena Melendez; Maria Ordonez; Corey Ortega; Carmen R. Quinones; Raymond Sanchez Jr.; and Luis Tejada.

City Council District 8

Incumbent Diana I. Ayala received 56.2 percent of the vote (6,013 votes) with Tamika Mapp trailing behind at 29 percent (3,105 votes), according to Friday night’s results from the city’s Board of Elections.

Other candidates include Antoinette D. Glover (9.3 percent of the vote) and Manuel Onativia (4.5 percent)

Because Ayala initially received more than 50 percent of the vote, a ranked-choice voting count was not triggered.

The official results will not be in until the anticipated date of July 12, after all absentee ballots are counted.

City Council District 9

Kristin Richardson Jordan currently holds the top spot among Democratic candidates after receiving 50.8 percent of the vote (7,968 votes) following 13 rounds of RCV counting. Bill Perkins finished second with 49.2 percent of the vote.

Other candidates include William A. Allen; Cordell Cleare; Joshua Albert Clennon; Billy Council; Pierre A. Gooding; Ruth L. McDaniels; Bernadette McNear; Athena Moore; Mario Rosser; Sheba Simpson-Amsterdam; and Keith Taylor.

City Council District 10

Carmen N. De La Rosa currently holds the top spot among Democratic candidates after securing 59.8 percent of the vote (9,443 votes) following four rounds of RCV counting. Johanna Garcia finished second with 40.2 percent of the vote.

Other candidates include James E. Behr; Francesca M. Castellanos; Angela Fernandez; Thomas A. Leon; Josue Perez; and Tirso S. Pina.