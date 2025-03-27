Democrats running to replace Eric Adams in the 2025 NYC mayor’s race pitched on Thursday their plans to combat President Trump’s threats to cut billions in federal funding for the city, which supports a wide range of vital programs.

Queens State Sen. Jessica Ramos, in a rare Thursday morning campaign event, highlighted a bill she introduced in Albany’s upper chamber earlier this week aimed at empowering New York to retaliate against Trump’s looming funding reductions. She said the so-called “Recourse Act” would allow Gov. Kathy Hochul to withhold state tax dollars if Trump slashes federal spending the city relies on for supporting critical agencies like its public hospital system and housing authority.

“The premise of the bill is simple: If Trump cuts our funding, then we will withhold our taxes. If he tries to strangle New York, we’ll strike back where it hurts the most, in the budget,” Ramos said. “The Recourse Act will arm Gov. Kathy Hochul and municipal leaders, including the mayor of the City of New York, with the most powerful leverage there can be: the money made with the blood, sweat, and tears of New Yorkers.”

Ramos said the bill would essentially do two things. It would compel state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli to tabulate all of the federal funding that New York state receives and allow it to reappropriate those dollars back into the state budget.

The Queens state Senator added that the city could coordinate with the state to withhold its own taxes from the federal government.

Trump’s so-called Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has aggressively made massive spending cuts to federal agencies and programs, including the Social Security Administration, the US Department of Housing and Urban Development, and Medicaid.

Congressional Republicans are also working on a spending package that could trim trillions of dollars more in federal funding for states, which could mean New York losing tens of billions of dollars.

Just in the past day, DOGE cut roughly $100 million that goes toward the city Health Department’s $2 billion operating budget. The federal dollars support programs to combat the opioid epidemic and provide mental health care.

DOGE also clawed back $80 million in migrant crisis aid that Congress had already rewarded the city last month. The city has since filed a suit seeking to recoup the funds.

Furthermore, Trump and his top administration officials have used the threat of pulling federal funding as a cudgel to force the city and state to fall in line with their agenda. US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy last week said he would cut off an unspecified amount of federal dollars for the MTA if the agency did not provide a detailed breakdown of crimes committed on the subways.

Brooklyn State Sen. Zellnor Myrie, during a March 27 press conference in front of the Trump International Hotel in Manhattan, unveiled his own plan to counter Trump’s spending trims. Similar to Ramos, Myrie proposed withholding local and state taxes if the Trump administration violates court orders challenging its funding cuts.

“In the event that they do not listen to the court, we are fully prepared to wage fiscal warfare,” Myrie said. “We must; the moment demands it. We have to stick up for this city by any means necessary.”

The state Senator said his administration would invoke the US Constitution’s 10th Amendment to resist Trump’s funding reductions and take his administration to court to block them. He is also proposing setting up a specific unit within the city’s Law Department dedicated to protecting the city’s federal funding.

The candidates released their plans as they have criticized Mayor Adams and former Gov. Andrew Cuomo—the front-runner in the mayoral race—for not responding to Trump.

Adams has said he would not publicly criticize Trump shortly before the president’s Justice Department moved to drop his federal corruption case. He is also openly working with Trump’s administration on its immigration crackdown.

Taking aim at Cuomo, too

Meanwhile, many of Cuomo’s competitors have charged that he has been too easy on Trump since entering the race nearly a month ago.

During her news conference, Ramos pointed out that many Trump donors gave to Cuomo’s mayoral bid and argued that if elected, he would not challenge the president.

“Andrew Cuomo won’t stand up to Trump because he’s too busy running away from his own record,” Ramos said, referring to Cuomo distancing himself from progressive legislation he signed as governor. “He’s already backpedaling on the bills he once signed. If he won’t fight for us, now, why would he fight for us as mayor?”

In response, Cuomo campaign spokesperson Esther Jensen attacked Ramos’ fundraising struggles and low poll numbers while painting her as a “far-left activist.” Ramos herself has disputed that she is part of the far left.

“We understand Senator Ramos is frustrated no one is covering her debt-ridden campaign, and it is bankrupt — morally, financially, and intellectually,” Jensen said, referring to Ramos’ campaign briefly being in the red following the most recent fundraising period.

“New Yorkers aren’t stupid: they know that Governor Cuomo is the only person in this race with the experience, skills, and proven record to lead this city and take on the Trump administration—in fact, he’s the only person running whoever has,” Jensen added.

Lander focuses on reproductive care

Meanwhile, City Comptroller Brad Lander, who’s also in the midst of his run for mayor, laid out plans Thursday to challenge the Trump administration’s efforts to restrict reproductive rights for women.

Standing outside the Planned Parenthood clinic in SoHo, Lander said he would work to safeguard abortion access and protect reproductive health care providers in the Big Apple.

“As one of the first states to decriminalize abortion and later enshrine the right in our state constitution, New York City has a long history of protecting reproductive freedom,” said Brad Lander. “But now, the Trump administration is waging a war on reproductive rights – threatening to withdraw FDA approval for mifepristone, banning contraception, punishing reproductive health care providers, and even pulling sex education from our schools. New York City needs a mayor who will staunchly defend the right to abortion, shield our healthcare providers against unconstitutional attacks, and make our City a beacon for those who want to access reproductive health care.”

Lander’s plan would include working with providers to expand access to medication abortions and contraception; create an independent authority with assistance from the state and private enterprise, to oversee and manage essential reproductive services provided by public agencies; and organize a coalition of mayors across America to develop strategies to further protect reproductive freedom for women.