Here’s how you can cast your absentee ballot in New York City

On April 8, Governor Cuomo announced that all New Yorkers will be allowed to absentee vote for the June 23 Democratic primary in an effort to maintain social distancing throughout the state.

#BREAKING: All New Yorkers will be able to vote absentee on the June 23rd primaries. New Yorkers shouldn’t have to choose between their health and their civic duty. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) April 8, 2020

All New York City residents who want to vote absentee for the primary can download an application at vote.nyc. Applications can also be obtained in a Board of Elections office or by calling 1-866-VOTE-NYC (1-866-868-3692).

After filling out the application in blue or black ink, they can be dropped off at or mailed to your borough’s BOE office. Click here to find your BOE office.

All applications sent by mail must be postmarked no later than the seventh day before the election, and all dropped off applications must be handed in no later than one day before the election. The absentee ballot will be sent to you at least 32 days before the election. If you applied after that date, the ballot will be sent as soon as your application is processed.

Once you have your absentee ballot and have filled in your votes, there are two ways to had it in: by mail or in-person. To submit the vote by mail, fold the ballot and place it inside a smaller envelope. Sign and date the envelope, and then place that sealed envelope into a larger envelope that is addressed to your local BOE office. All mailed ballots must be postmarked by the day before the election and must reach the BOE office no more than 7 days after the election to be counted.

All in-person absentee voting will begin at least 32 days before the election. To deliver your vote in person, you can visit the BOE office between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. in the days leading up to the election. On the day of the primary, votes can be dropped off until 9 p.m.

For more information, visit vote.nyc.