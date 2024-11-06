TRUMP RE-ELECTED: Former New York mogul wins back White House despite criminal indictments

Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he holds hands with his wife Melania during his rally, at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., November 6, 2024. REUTERS/Brian Snyder TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Donald Trump is projected to have won the United States presidency.

The 78-year-old businessman turned politician is expected to have claimed Wisconsin to earn 276 electoral college votes, which is more than the 270 needed to win the election overall.

Trump declared victory in a speech at his watch party in Florida, saying: “I want to thank the American people for the extraordinary honor of being elected your 47th president and your 45th president.”

The former president — who was the 45th man in the White House — is projected to be returning for another term, as reported by CBS. He will also be the first president to serve non-consecutive terms in the White House since Grover Cleveland.

He added: “This is a magnificent victory for the American people, that will allow us to make America great again.”

Trump also claimed he would “help our country heal,” insisting he would fix the borders.

The president-elect was indicted four times since leaving office in 2021. He was convicted in New York earlier this year on charges of falsifying business records in a hush-money scheme related to an alleged extramarital affair. Sentencing is due to take place on Nov. 26, but his re-election almost assuredly brings that to a halt.

Meanwhile, Trump was also indicted twice on federal charges for allegedly hoarding classified documents at Mar-a-Lago and for his role in inciting the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection on the US Capitol. Trump also faces criminal indictment in Georgia for a conspiracy to overturn the state’s 2020 election results (Georgia went for Trump this time around).

During his speech, he described X owner Elon Musk as a “new star” of the Republican Party.

UFC boss Dana White appeared on stage, and insisted Trump “deserves” his victory over Democratic nominee and Vice President Kamala Harris.

He said: “He keeps going forward. Never quits.”

Politicians around the world have spoken out to congratulate Trump on hist victory, including the UK’s Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

He said: “I look forward to working with you in the years ahead. “As the closest of allies, we stand shoulder to shoulder in defense of our shared values of freedom, democracy and enterprise.”

French President Emmanuel Macron insisted he is “ready to work together” with Trump for a second time, after his initial spell in the White House from 2016 to 2020.

And Ukraine President Volodymr Zelensky congratulated Trump, praising his dedication to “peace through strength” as he insisted that commitment will “bring a just peace in Ukraine closer”.