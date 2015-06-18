Erosion worries waterfront dwellers

The view along Bay Shore Avenue in the Country Club neighborhood in The Bronx on June 10, 2015. Photo Credit: Library of Congress

Erosion is an increasing problem in waterfront-hugging Country Club.

Not surprisingly, Superstorm Sandy did some damage here, so community members are now looking to ensure that the community is more prepared should another big storm head this way.

In December 2012, just after Sandy, former Mayor Michael Bloomberg created the Special Initiative for Rebuilding and Resiliency plan, which aims to prepare and protect the city against the impacts of climate change. The plan includes recommendations for rebuilding communities that were impacted by Sandy and increasing the resilience of infrastructure and buildings citywide.

But Bronx Community Board 10 District Manager Kenneth Kearns said that the former mayor’s resiliency plan did not include most sections of Community Board 10, including Country Club. Because of this, the board recently drafted and submitted its own resiliency plan to Mayor Bill de Blasio’s office in hopes that this administration will take notice.

“Country Club has a lot of erosion due to the storm,” Kearns said. “We included recommendations to install sea walls, berms and storm surge barriers. We should be more protected in the event of another storm.”

Kearns hopes the mayor’s office will get in touch with the board soon and that they will at least consider the recommendations. A representative from de Blasio’s team said the office would be receptive to it.

“These neighborhoods will certainly benefit from the many citywide resiliency investments underway,” said Amy Spitalnick, director of public affairs at the mayor’s Office of Management and Budget. “We are also very happy to review the ideas the community board sends over.”

