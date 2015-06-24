Howard Beach residents complain of noise from JFK airport runway project

The increase in plane traffic and noise will likely continue throughout the summer.

Locals say the buzz in Howard Beach these days is an incessant hum of airplane engines.

The neighborhood’s close proximity to John F. Kennedy Airport means there’s always been air traffic overhead, but thanks to a new runway construction project, the skies over Howard Beach have become even more crowded.

“People here are particularly passionate at the moment about plane noise bothering them,” said Community Board 10 Chair Betty Braton. “There is a marked up-tick in the number of flights impacting Howard Beach due to a major construction project now underway at JFK.”

That project involves the expansion of Runway 4L-22R. So for the time being, flights are being diverted to JFK’s three other runways, which happen to take planes on a more direct path over the neighborhood.

The increase in plane traffic and noise over Howard Beach – and complaints from residents – will likely continue throughout the summer. But according to the Port Authority, the project will be substantially completed by September 21.