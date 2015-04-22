Melrose’s Hub set to get public art, concession stand, benches

Sections of the plaza are scheduled to be finished by the fall.

Pedestrains crowd the hub at 149th St and 3rd Ave in the Melrose neighborhood in the Bronx on April 15, 2015. Photo Credit: iStock

The south side of the Hub, a large traffic island between the avenues, has been under construction for a while, but the endgame is nigh.

“It’s going to be a public plaza and it will have public art,” said Michael Brady, of the neighborhood organization SoBRO. “It will have a food concession; there will be benches, tables, a fountain, and some foliage. There will also be [public] programming … anything from screening movies to salsa classes.”

