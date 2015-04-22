Melrose’s Hub set to get public art, concession stand, benches

The south side of the Hub, a large traffic island between the avenues, has been under construction for a while, but the endgame is nigh.
“It’s going to be a public plaza and it will have public art,” said Michael Brady, of the neighborhood organization SoBRO. “It will have a food concession; there will be benches, tables, a fountain, and some foliage. There will also be [public] programming … anything from screening movies to salsa classes.”
Sections of the plaza are scheduled to be finished by the fall, while the entire area is set to be finished within a year’s time.