Middle Village welcomes new Salvation Army store

Middle Village is home to a new Salvation Army store at 73-26 Metropolitan Ave.

It took over a location that was vacant for years and once housed a pharmacy, and prior to that, a movie theater.

The store held its grand opening on June 19 and proceeds from its sales will go toward the Salvation Army’s Adult Rehabilitation Center at Hanson Place in Brooklyn. The store will offer discounts on Wednesdays as part of its “Family Day.”

“The new store is designed to improve the shopping and donation experience for our customers and donors,” Tim Raines II, marketing and project manager of the Salvation Army ARC, said.

Raines said that families in need may also receive vouchers for free furniture or clothing from the store through other Salvation Army programs. Tax receipts will be issued for on-the-spot for donations received during store hours.

Bob Holden, the president of the Juniper Park Civic Association, said some Middle Village residents welcome the store while others would have preferred to see an eatery.

“We need more restaurants,” he said.