New report finds which areas of New York City has the worst air quality based on 311 complaints

A new report sought to find out which areas of New York City had the worst air quality, based on data straight from New Yorkers themselves.

The report, taken by the online contracting marketplace Amast, takes data from New York City’s 311 system to see which areas had the highest number of air quality-related complaints filed by New Yorkers in 2020. According to their findings, the Greenpoint/Williamsburg area had the worst air quality reported this year with 175 reports to 311.

Amast states that the complaints in the Greenpoint/Williamsburg area were dominated by calls regarding fumes emanated by idle vehicles, which is common in densely packed areas where traffic jams are apparent.

The area with the second-highest number of complaints was the Upper West Side with 151 air quality complaints so far, followed by Astoria at number three with 132 complaints. Like the Greenpoint/Williamsburg area, the Upper West Side and Astoria were plagued by calls regarding traffic fumes.

The report also found that the Bronx as a whole had the least amount of complaints regarding air quality. The area in the city with the fewest number of air quality complaints was the Morrisania/Crotona area, where just eight complaints were filed since January 2020.

The Elmhurst/Corona area of Queens had the second-fewest amount of complaints with 11 calls to 311 so far, followed by the Bronx’s Mott Haven/Melrose with 11 complaints filed and the Highbridge/Concourse area where just 13 air quality-related complaints were filed.

