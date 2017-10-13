The city has finished transitioning the repair tracking system used by the public housing authority from a paper to a digital model.

The New York City Housing Authority is slated to announce on Friday that all 3,700 of its front-line staff are now using handheld devices to record and track work orders. Tenants no longer submit paper requests, but use NYCHA’s website or mobile app to seek assistance.

Since beginning this digitalization process in January 2016, NYCHA General Manager Michael Kelly said the authority has noticed more repair work getting done since carpenters, plumbers, plasterers and emergency services personnel no longer have to deal with paperwork. This has reduced the wait time between projects, according to NYCHA.

Kelly said the $9.4 million initiative resulted in cost savings and pleased tenants, who are now able to track the progress of their requests in real time and see photos of the work.

“We are committed to improving and technology will play a major role in how we become a better landlord for our residents,” Kelly said in a statement.