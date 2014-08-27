Q&A with Maria Kiropoulos: Owner of Tees To Tiaras

Maria Kiropoulos jumped at the chance to open her charming kids’ boutique Tees To Tiaras, at 14-01 150th St., after …

“There’s a bit of everything in the village: a diner, restaurants, a pharmacy, but there’s not as much retail,” she said.

In addition to clothing, the colorful store carries educational toys and works with local artists who make jewelry, scarves and headbands. It also sells an array of brands made in the U.S.

Kiropoulos lives in the area with her husband and two daughters aged 4 and 5.



What do you love about Whitestone?

The sense of community and sense of security; I feel safe my children are safe. It’s a friendly neighborhood and it’s quieter compared to Astoria — walking down a block there you hear sirens; here it’s more like a village feel. It offers a lot to young families, a lot of activities like ballet, karate, music classes. And the schools are terrific.

What’s the best thing about working here?

I get to walk to work. It’s great. I would encourage people to come and open up stores here to make it an even bigger community than what it is. I know customers on a first-name basis. I’ll see them at the local supermarket and at the gym. I know people when I walk into the diner and it feels good.



What are some things you and your family enjoy doing in the area?

Our favorite is Francis Lewis Park, the view is so lovely. We like to go to Tasty Grill [at 14-22 150th St.] because there’s good food there, and we shop locally at Charlie & Son Meat Market [at 150 54B 14th Ave.], the Greek Food Emporium [at 1252 150th St.] or Raspberry Farm. I go to reMIX fitness & wellness [off the Cross Island Parkway] for the gym.