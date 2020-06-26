Your LIC to host virtual public workshop on density and mixed-use opportunities

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A previously postponed workshop for Your LIC, the waterfront project four developers are undertaking to develop 28-acre land along Anable Basin, is set to take place on June 30.

Facilitated by Dr. Gail O. Mellow and Bishop Mitchell Taylor, the virtual workshop, titled “Density & Uses: Comprehensive Planning for an Inclusive LIC,” will take place via Zoom from 6 to 8 p.m., when participants will be allowed to voice their ideas on the potential density and mix of uses for this project. It will mark the fifth workshop held for the project.

The workshop will include breakout rooms to allow for more thorough discussions on key topics, such as “Height & Density,” “Urban Design & the 15-Minute Neighborhood,” “Tech & Innovation,” “Resiliency & Energy,” and “Mixed-Use Planning & Regional Impacts.”

A Zoom link to the workshop will be sent via Your LIC’s e-blast distribution list and posted on the dedicated event page in the days leading up to the workshop.

Your LIC has hosted four other workshops since November 2019; three were held in-person and the fourth one was made virtual due to COVID-19. The project’s stakeholders — MAG Partners, Plaxall, Simon Baron Development, and TF Cornerstone — were brought together by the New York City Council last summer so they could create a comprehensive plan for the waterfront, which is the same site Amazon HQ2 sought, with input from the community. Takeaways from all workshops and online conversations can be found here.

Last month, the stakeholders revealed they are looking to develop 10 to 12 million square feet of the 28-acre land with up to 15 buildings that range from 400 to 700 feet in height, or 37 to 64 stories. They said 50 percent of their development will mainly be commercial, with little information about what the other 50 percent will be used for. They are looking to have seven acres of public open space, as originally planned.

Your LIC stakeholders did not specify whether the plans have been adjusted or reconsidered due to the pandemic.

The project has been criticized by many members of the community, who say there is still a lack of transparency from developers. Earlier this year during a Community Board 2 meeting, Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney said “public land should be for public purpose,” adding that the community should consider increasing the amount of parkland as “one of the most underserved in the city in terms of green land.”

A group of local organizations created OurLIC.nyc to counter the Your LIC plans, so as to develop the land as a community land trust and transform the Department of Education building, which is on the land currently being considered, as a multi-purpose community hub.

For more information on upcoming events, visit YourLIC.nyc.

This story first appeared on qns.com.