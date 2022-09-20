Living NYC makes you more empathetic and optimistic, finds Citizens

NEW YORK, NY – We all know the stereotypes about New Yorkers: we walk fast, talk fast, love ordering our share of takeout, and love to hate, hate to love the subway. But everyone’s slice of New York City is truly unique. It’s a city replete with blocks of bodegas, bars, bookstores, and staunch loyalties for which of each is the city’s best. We love our small businesses not just for their coffee or their cozy corners, but also for the communities they foster.

As part of Citizens’ mission of supporting local neighborhoods to New York City, they surveyed 5,000 New Yorkers to delve deep into understanding the city and its communities. The research revealed the real stories, emotions, and the “whys” behind New Yorkers’ preferences and behavior across six main categories: Dreams, Space, Money, Love, Transit, Food, and Downtime.

Citizens sought to see how New Yorkers define themselves as New Yorkers – how we find connection in the greatest city in the world. Starting this Sunday, this, and other findings, will be revealed at Citizens’ Living Portrait of NYC – , a free 10-day immersive experience that showcases the resilience and brilliance of New York. The multimedia, multi-sensory experience will display fascinating data, images, and audioscapes that evoke the creativity and vibrancy of the city, as well as intimate personal stories and unique journeys that bring the neighborhoods to life. Here are just a few facts highlighted:

1 in 5 New Yorkers moved here for their dream job, and similarly, 18% moved to define or redefine themselves.

Living in NYC has the power to change your outlook – 72% say living here makes them more empathetic, and 62% say it makes them more optimistic.

Of the five boroughs, the Bronx has the sunniest outlook, earning them the title of most optimistic borough.

45% of people would consider a couple who live in different boroughs to be in a long distance relationship (If you don’t live in NYC, you wouldn’t understand. In the time it takes to drive from one state to another, you could still be on the 2 train from Brooklyn to the Bronx).

– 1 in 5 wouldn’t date someone who lives in another borough. When it comes to work, 56% of New Yorkers would rather take a job they’re passionate about than a job with a high salary.

And that passion is expressed in so many ways, whether through the arts or mutual aid work, 64% hope to make an impact on their local community through their work.

For some, work has evolved into a remote or hybrid model, but most New Yorkers still leave their front door to go to work as 80% of New Yorkers have never worked from home.

Outside of work, eating is one of New Yorkers’ top hobbies – three quarters do something food-related when they’re hanging out with friends and 68% say they’re getting a meal at a restaurant.

“The intention of this space is to capture a moment in time in New York, holding a mirror up to multiple facets of the City after two challenging years,” said Beth Johnson, Chief Experience Officer at Citizens. “Our goal is to celebrate and entertain by providing research and the true voices of New York and bringing together dancers, musicians, comedians, and artists – and our friends and neighbors – to recapture the intimacy of in-person interactions that we’ve all missed during the pandemic. This is our gesture of hope and love to New Yorkers.”

Citizens’ Living Portrait of NYC – an immersive, 10,000 square foot experience – will run in Flatiron, at 29 W 23rd St NYC from September 18-27. Through audioscapes, educational exhibits, and live performances from local comedians, musicians, and artists, Citizens is inviting all to come see, hear, and feel this unique celebration of what makes New York, New York.

