We’re all wearing masks — why not look good while doing it?

For 22 years, brother-owned company Top Trenz has been a one-stop-shop for kids’ products. A real soup-to-nuts shop.

So when the pandemic hit in April, customers began flooding the inbox of owners Corey and Jamie Glassberg with requests for protective masks.

As a seasoned designer, manufacturer, and distributor of consumer products, Top Trenz answered the call and introduced a line of face-covering, Mask Appeal.

The masks can be worn during the summer months thanks to a breathable premium polyester blend. Each mask has a second inner layer of 100% cotton for added protection and comes with a moldable nose bridge and adjustable earloops for a secure fit. There’s also a built-in pocket for the optional insert of a filter.

“Our goal was to make face masks that would be less scary for kids and find a way for adults and teens to have fun with it,” said Jamie. “We have young kids of our own and understand the challenges of getting children to wear face masks. We really wanted to make a mask that people could not only tolerate, but enjoy wearing.”

Another selling point is the designs — more than 40, with multiple colors and schemes, with tie-dye, camouflage, and sports and unicorns, a design for every age.

In the accessory market for 22 years, Top Trenz offers an array of products for kids, tween, and teens — from apparel, fashion bags, toys, accessories, stationery, and more. They’ve also been a leading manufacturer in trending accessories and toys like fidget spinners, squishies, animal-shaped rubber bands, butterfly hair clips, and many others.

But unlike these other crazes, face masks are far from a trend. “This pandemic in one form or another is going to be around for two years,” said Jamie.

With the end of the pandemic nowhere in sight, face masks are part of our new norm, and Top Trenz is here to provide a comfortable and stylish option.

