Bet365 bonus code AMNYXLM: Bet on NFL Week 4 with $200 bonus or $1K offer

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

New players who register with bet365 bonus code AMNYXLM will have access to two types of sign-up bonuses. Bettors can start with a $200 guaranteed bonus or a $1,000 safety net bet. Both options are available for the NFL Week 4 games.

Set up a new account and choose between either offer on Sunday. Bettors can hit the ground running with a quick bonus for the games. Start with a no-brainer bonus or go all in on a game with the $1,000 safety net bet.

The bet365 app is the perfect place to go for the NFL Week 4 games. Start with either sign-up bonus before exploring the other options in the app. There are early payout specials, odds boosts and more.

Bet365 Bonus Code AMNYXLM Delivers 2 Sign-Up Options

Bet365 Bonus Code AMNYXLM Delivers 2 Sign-Up Options

New bettors who register with bet365 Sportsbook can take two paths on this NFL Sunday. The no-brainer bonus is a great option for anyone who wants to keep things simple. Bet $5 on any game to win $200 in bonuses.

The other option is for players who feel more confident in a first bet. Start with a cash wager of up to $1,000 on any NFL game. Bettors will take home straight cash with a winning wager. On the other hand, new users who lose on that first bet will be eligible for up to $1,000 back in bonuses.

How to Secure Bet365 Bonus Code AMNYXLM

Create a new account in a matter of minutes. Anyone who signs up for this new bet365 promo can choose between the $200 bonus or $1,000 safety net bet:

Sign up by clicking on any of the links on this page. Apply promo code AMNYXLM.

From there, set up a new user profile by filling out the required information sections.

Deposit $10+ in cash via online banking, debit card, PayPal, credit card or any other accepted payment method.

Download the bet365 Sportsbook mobile app to any compatible iOS or Android device.

Start with the $200 bonus by placing a $5 wager or go all in on a game with the $1,000 safety net bet.

The Best Bet Boosts for NFL Week 4

There are tons of bet boosts out there for the NFL Week 4 games. Bet365 Sportsbook is boosting the odds on the biggest stars and the biggest games. Here are a few of the top options out there for Sunday:

Aaron Rodgers to throw for 200+ passing yards and 1+ passing touchdowns (+100)

Saints and Vikings both to win (+446)

Nico Collins, Justin Jefferson and Garrett Wilson all to score touchdowns (+1165)

Jonathan Taylor, Kyren Williams and Aaron Jones all to rush for 75+ yards (+930)

Josh Allen to score a touchdown, throw for 250+ yards and rush for 25+ yards (+700)

