2022-23 Islanders roster announced: 23-man roster for opening night

The New York Islanders announced their 23-man roster for the start of the 2022-23 season on Monday evening where they will carry 14 forwards, seven defensemen, and two goaltenders.

2022-23 Islanders roster

FORWARDS (14)

Josh Bailey

Mathew Barzal

Anthony Beauvillier

Kieffer Bellows

Casey Cizikas

Ross Johnston

Anders Lee

Matt Martin

Brock Nelson

Jean-Gabriel Pageau

Kyle Palmieri

Zach Parise

Nikita Soshnikov

Oliver Wahlstrom

DEFENSEMEN (7)

Sebastian Aho

Noah Dobson

Scott Mayfield

Adam Pelech

Ryan Pulock

Alexander Romanov

Robin Salo

GOALTENDERS (2)

Ilya Sorokin

Semyon Varlamov

One notable omission from the roster is veteran winger Cal Clutterbuck, who will begin the season on injured reserve, retroactive Sept. 26.

It opened a spot for Nikit Soshnikov, who was signed by the Islanders last month, to make the opening-night roster, which comes on Thursday against the Florida Panthers at UBS Arena. He scored an impressive goal during the team’s preseason outing against the New Jersey Devils to help bolster his spot.

The battle for the seventh defenseman has also gone to Sebastian Aho, who will act in a reserve role behind the young Robin Salo — a top prospect who played 21 games in the NHL last season due to the Islanders’ COVID and injury issues.

Aho has the trust of Islanders management, which is why he likely beat out Grant Hutton for the No. 7 spot. He played 36 games last season with 12 points and a minus-6 rating.

He could be called upon to play on opening night, though, as Scott Mayfield has been absent from the latter portions of the exhibition slate.

Right-winger Oliver Wahlstrom — who will be looked upon to have a breakout season — is also battling the injury bug as he deals with an upper-body issue that has made his status for the opener questionable. It opens up a spot for Kieffer Bellows to make an early impact as he attempts to carve out a consistent niche within the organization.

