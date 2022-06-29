Quantcast
2022 NHL Draft 1st Round Mock: Shane Wright, Juraj Slafkovsky, Logan Cooley headline top-3

Cue the wave of emptiness that hockey fans are feeling now that the Stanley Cup is over. Luckily for them, the 2022 NHL Draft is right around the corner — and we’re getting geared up for it with you. 

The seven-round selection process kicks off on July 7 in Montreal where the host team, the Canadiens, have the No. 1 pick and a clear path at the No. 1 prospect in Kingston center Shane Wright. 

In fact, the top three seems to be pretty set, but the rest of the first round is anyone’s guess. So we took a crack at it with our first mock draft of the summer.

1) Montreal Canadiens: Shane Wright, C, Kingston Frontenacs (OHL)

2) New Jersey Devils: Juraj Slafkovsky, LW, TPS (Finland)

3) Arizona Coyotes: Logan Cooley, C, US National U18 Team

4) Seattle Kraken: Simon Nemec, D, Nitra (Slovakia)

5) Philadelphia Flyers: David Jiricek, D, Plzen (Czech Republic)

6) Columbus Blue Jackets (via Blackhawks): Cutter Gauthier, C/LW, US National U18 Team

7) Ottawa Senators: Matthew Savoie, C, Winnipeg Ice (WHL)

8) Detroit Red Wings: Marco Kasper, C, Rogle (Sweden)

9) Buffalo Sabres: Frank Nazar, C/RW, US National U18 Team

10) Anaheim Ducks: Simon Mintyukov, D, Saginaw Spirit (OHL)

11) San Jose Sharks: Denton Mateychuk, D, Moose Jaw Warriors (WHL)

12) Columbus Blue Jackets: Joakim Kemell, RW, JYP (Finland)

13) New York Islanders: Jonathan Lekkerimäki, RW, Djurgardens (Sweden)

14) Winnipeg Jets: Liam Öhgren, LW, Djurgardens J20 (Sweden)

15) Vancouver Canucks: Brad Lambert, RW, Pelicans (Finland)

16) Buffalo Sabres (via Golden Knights): Calle Odelius, D, Djurgardens (Sweden)

17) Nashville Predators: Kevin Korchinski, D, Seattle Thunderbirds (WHL)

18) Dallas Stars: Owen Pickering, D, Swift Current Broncos (WHL)

19) Los Angeles Kings: Jagger Firkus, F, Moose Jaw Warriors (WHL)

20) Washington Capitals: Owen Beck, C, Mississauga Steel (OHL)

21) Pittsburgh Penguins: Gleb Trikozov, F, Omskie Yastreby (Russia)

22) Anaheim Ducks (from Bruins): Isaac Howard, LW, US National U18 Team

23) St. Louis Blues: Mattias Hävelid, D, Linkoping J20 (Sweden)

24) Minnesota Wild: Jimmy Snuggerud, F, US National U18 Team

25) Toronto Maple Leafs: Nathan Gaucher, C, Quebec Remparts (QMJHL)

26) Montreal Canadiens (via Flames): Luca Del Bel Belluz, Mississauga Steelheads (OHL)

27) Arizona Coyotes (via Hurricanes, via Canadiens): Danila Yurov, RW, Magnitogorsk (Russia)

28) Buffalo Sabres (via Panthers): Ryan Chesley, D, US National U18 Team

29) Edmonton Oilers: Lian Bichsel, D, Leksand (Sweden)

30) Winnipeg Jets (via Rangers): Sam Rinzel, D, Chaska HS (Minnesota)

31) Tampa Bay Lightning: Noah Ostlund, C, Djurgarden J20 (Sweden)

32) Arizona Coyotes (via Avalanche): Maveric Lamoureux, D, Drummondville (QMJHL)

Joe Pantorno

Pantorno joined amNewYork Metro as sports editor in January of 2020 after two years at the same position with Metro New York. He covers all eight major professional sports teams in the Big Apple, most notably the Mets and Islanders. His previous stops include Bleacher Report while his work has been featured in the New York Post, Newsday, and Yahoo! Sports.

