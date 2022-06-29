2022 NHL Draft 1st Round Mock: Shane Wright, Juraj Slafkovsky, Logan Cooley headline top-3

Cue the wave of emptiness that hockey fans are feeling now that the Stanley Cup is over. Luckily for them, the 2022 NHL Draft is right around the corner — and we’re getting geared up for it with you.

The seven-round selection process kicks off on July 7 in Montreal where the host team, the Canadiens, have the No. 1 pick and a clear path at the No. 1 prospect in Kingston center Shane Wright.

In fact, the top three seems to be pretty set, but the rest of the first round is anyone’s guess. So we took a crack at it with our first mock draft of the summer.

2022 NHL Draft 1st Round Mock

1) Montreal Canadiens: Shane Wright, C, Kingston Frontenacs (OHL)

2) New Jersey Devils: Juraj Slafkovsky, LW, TPS (Finland)

3) Arizona Coyotes: Logan Cooley, C, US National U18 Team

4) Seattle Kraken: Simon Nemec, D, Nitra (Slovakia)

5) Philadelphia Flyers: David Jiricek, D, Plzen (Czech Republic)

6) Columbus Blue Jackets (via Blackhawks): Cutter Gauthier, C/LW, US National U18 Team

7) Ottawa Senators: Matthew Savoie, C, Winnipeg Ice (WHL)

8) Detroit Red Wings: Marco Kasper, C, Rogle (Sweden)

9) Buffalo Sabres: Frank Nazar, C/RW, US National U18 Team

10) Anaheim Ducks: Simon Mintyukov, D, Saginaw Spirit (OHL)

11) San Jose Sharks: Denton Mateychuk, D, Moose Jaw Warriors (WHL)

12) Columbus Blue Jackets: Joakim Kemell, RW, JYP (Finland)

13) New York Islanders: Jonathan Lekkerimäki, RW, Djurgardens (Sweden)

14) Winnipeg Jets: Liam Öhgren, LW, Djurgardens J20 (Sweden)

15) Vancouver Canucks: Brad Lambert, RW, Pelicans (Finland)

16) Buffalo Sabres (via Golden Knights): Calle Odelius, D, Djurgardens (Sweden)

17) Nashville Predators: Kevin Korchinski, D, Seattle Thunderbirds (WHL)

18) Dallas Stars: Owen Pickering, D, Swift Current Broncos (WHL)

19) Los Angeles Kings: Jagger Firkus, F, Moose Jaw Warriors (WHL)

20) Washington Capitals: Owen Beck, C, Mississauga Steel (OHL)

21) Pittsburgh Penguins: Gleb Trikozov, F, Omskie Yastreby (Russia)

22) Anaheim Ducks (from Bruins): Isaac Howard, LW, US National U18 Team

23) St. Louis Blues: Mattias Hävelid, D, Linkoping J20 (Sweden)

24) Minnesota Wild: Jimmy Snuggerud, F, US National U18 Team

25) Toronto Maple Leafs: Nathan Gaucher, C, Quebec Remparts (QMJHL)

26) Montreal Canadiens (via Flames): Luca Del Bel Belluz, Mississauga Steelheads (OHL)

27) Arizona Coyotes (via Hurricanes, via Canadiens): Danila Yurov, RW, Magnitogorsk (Russia)

28) Buffalo Sabres (via Panthers): Ryan Chesley, D, US National U18 Team

29) Edmonton Oilers: Lian Bichsel, D, Leksand (Sweden)

30) Winnipeg Jets (via Rangers): Sam Rinzel, D, Chaska HS (Minnesota)

31) Tampa Bay Lightning: Noah Ostlund, C, Djurgarden J20 (Sweden)

32) Arizona Coyotes (via Avalanche): Maveric Lamoureux, D, Drummondville (QMJHL)

