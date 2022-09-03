Quantcast
US Open

2022 US Open: Saturday viewing guide, schedule, and more

Rafael Nadal at the 2022 US Open
Rafael Nadal, of Spain, reacts after missing a shot against Fabio Fognini, of Italy, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Friday was the day that nobody wanted to come at the US Open. In a surprising turn of events, Serena Williams’ storybook run was ended in a five-set thriller against Ajla Tomljanovic. On the same day, the feel-good story of American qualifier J.J. Wolf ended in the third round, and Tommy Paul’s upset bid fell short against Casper Ruud. While that may crush some people’s enthusiasm for the tournament, there is still some tremendous tennis being played. 

How to Watch

The US Open will be carried exclusively by ESPN in the United States. Coverage begins at 11 a.m. or Noon each day and will continue until the end of the night session, approximately around 11 p.m. Here is the schedule for Friday and Saturday:

Sat., Sept. 3 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Third round ESPN2
  7-11 p.m. Third round ESPN2

What to Watch For:

You can see the whole schedule of play here. However, the biggest storyline of the day session will be American Jenson Brooksby getting a huge opportunity against third-seed Carlos Alcaraz and 22nd-seed Frances Tiafoe taking on 14th-seed Diego Schwartzman. Jessica Pegula will also look to continue her strong run at the US Open, and there will be an enticing clash between Andrey Rublev and Denis Shapovalov.

The night session will be centered around Rafael Nadal, but there’s way more good tennis on. Women’s number one seed Iga Swiatek will take on American Lauren Davis, Danielle Collins battles Alize Cornet, and young American upstart Brandon Nakashima will face 11th-seed Jannik Sinner. 

 

2022 US Open Schedule – Saturday, September 3rd

Arthur Ashe Stadium Starts At 12:00 PM

R32 (Q) Country Flag Yue Yuan VS (8) Country Flag
Jessica Pegula
 
R32   Country Flag Jenson Brooksby VS (3) Country Flag
Carlos Alcaraz
NIGHT MATCHES
R32   Country Flag Richard Gasquet VS (2) Country Flag
Rafael Nadal
R32   Country Flag Alize Cornet VS (19) Country Flag
Danielle Collins

 

Louis Armstrong Stadium Starts At 11:00 AM

R32 (9) Country Flag Garbine Muguruza VS (21) Country Flag
Petra Kvitova
 
R32   Country Flag Petra Martic VS (26) Country Flag
Victoria Azarenka
 
R32 (14) Country Flag Diego Schwartzman VS (22) Country Flag
Frances Tiafoe
NIGHT MATCHES
R32 (1) Country Flag Iga Swiatek VS   Country Flag
Lauren Davis
R32 (11)   Jannik Sinner VS   Country Flag
Brandon Nakashima

 

Grandstand Starts At 11:00 AM

R32 (7) Country Flag Cameron Norrie VS (28) Country Flag
Holger Rune
 
R32 (19) Country Flag Denis Shapovalov VS (9) Country Flag
Andrey Rublev
 
R32 (22) Country Flag Karolina Pliskova VS (13) Country Flag
Belinda Bencic
 
R32 (Q) Country Flag Clara Burel VS (6) Country Flag
Aryna Sabalenka

For more coverage of the 2022 US Open, visit amNY Sports

Danielle Collins at the 2022 US Open
Danielle Collins, of the United States, reacts after winning a point against Naomi Osaka, of Japan, during the first round of the US Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

