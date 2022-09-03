2022 US Open: Saturday viewing guide, schedule, and more

Friday was the day that nobody wanted to come at the US Open. In a surprising turn of events, Serena Williams’ storybook run was ended in a five-set thriller against Ajla Tomljanovic. On the same day, the feel-good story of American qualifier J.J. Wolf ended in the third round, and Tommy Paul’s upset bid fell short against Casper Ruud. While that may crush some people’s enthusiasm for the tournament, there is still some tremendous tennis being played.

How to Watch

The US Open will be carried exclusively by ESPN in the United States. Coverage begins at 11 a.m. or Noon each day and will continue until the end of the night session, approximately around 11 p.m. Here is the schedule for Friday and Saturday:

Sat., Sept. 3 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Third round ESPN2 7-11 p.m. Third round ESPN2

What to Watch For:

You can see the whole schedule of play here. However, the biggest storyline of the day session will be American Jenson Brooksby getting a huge opportunity against third-seed Carlos Alcaraz and 22nd-seed Frances Tiafoe taking on 14th-seed Diego Schwartzman. Jessica Pegula will also look to continue her strong run at the US Open, and there will be an enticing clash between Andrey Rublev and Denis Shapovalov.

The night session will be centered around Rafael Nadal, but there’s way more good tennis on. Women’s number one seed Iga Swiatek will take on American Lauren Davis, Danielle Collins battles Alize Cornet, and young American upstart Brandon Nakashima will face 11th-seed Jannik Sinner.

2022 US Open Schedule – Saturday, September 3rd

Arthur Ashe Stadium Starts At 12:00 PM

Louis Armstrong Stadium Starts At 11:00 AM

Grandstand Starts At 11:00 AM

For more coverage of the 2022 US Open, visit amNY Sports