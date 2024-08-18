2024 MLB playoff odds: Latest lines for Mets, Yankees to see postseason

Aug 16, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Judge (99) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run against the Detroit Tigers in the eighth inning at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

Major League Baseball’s postseason push is underway and with just five weeks until the end of the 2024 regular season, the Mets and Yankees are very much in the hunt for October baseball.

Overcoming a dreadful stretch between June and July, the Yankees appear to be back on track as the top team in the American League, even with the Baltimore Orioles nipping at their heels for the top spot in the Eastern Division.

The Mets used a barnstorming two months before the trade deadline to completely reverse their fortunes. At the end of May, they were 11 games under .500 and tabbed to be sellers but they turned it around, attempted to bolster their rotation and bullpen, and entered Sunday’s series finale against the Miami Marlins just one game behind the Atlanta Braves for the third and final NL Wild Card spot.

Below are each team’s current odds of making and missing the postseason, courtesy of DraftKings.

2024 MLB Playoff odds

American League

Baltimore Orioles: -20000 to make, +2500 to miss

-20000 to make, +2500 to miss Boston Red Sox: +160 to make, -195 to miss

+160 to make, -195 to miss Cleveland Guardians: -5000 to make, +1700 to miss

-5000 to make, +1700 to miss Detroit Tigers: +2500 to make, -20000 to miss

+2500 to make, -20000 to miss Houston Astros: -700 to make, +170 to miss

-700 to make, +170 to miss Kansas City Royals: -205 to make, +170 to miss

-205 to make, +170 to miss Minnesota Twins: -1600 to make, +900 to miss

-1600 to make, +900 to miss New York Yankees: -20000 to make, +2500 to miss

-20000 to make, +2500 to miss Seattle Mariners: +320 to make, -425 to miss

+320 to make, -425 to miss Tampa Bay Rays: +1300 to make, -3500 to miss

+1300 to make, -3500 to miss Texas Rangers: +2500 to make, -20000 to miss

+2500 to make, -20000 to miss Toronto Blue Jays: +2500 to make, -20000 to miss

National League

Arizona Diamondbacks: -650 to make, +475 to miss

-650 to make, +475 to miss Atlanta Braves: -275 to make, +225 to miss

-275 to make, +225 to miss Chicago Cubs: +900 to make, -1800 to miss

+900 to make, -1800 to miss Cincinnati Reds: +2500 to make, -20000 to miss

+2500 to make, -20000 to miss Los Angeles Dodgers: -20000 to make, +2500 to miss

-20000 to make, +2500 to miss Milwaukee Brewers: -20000 to make, +2500 to miss

-20000 to make, +2500 to miss New York Mets: +215 to make, -265 to miss

+215 to make, -265 to miss Philadelphia Phillies: -20000 to make, +2500 to miss

-20000 to make, +2500 to miss Pittsburgh Pirates: +2500 to make, -20000 to miss

+2500 to make, -20000 to miss San Diego Padres: -1400 to make, +800 to miss

-1400 to make, +800 to miss San Francisco Giants: +900 to make, -1600 to miss

+900 to make, -1600 to miss St. Louis Cardinals: +1000 to make, -1800 to miss

