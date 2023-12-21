2024 NFL Mock Draft 1.0: Giants get Daniel Jones’ successor, Jets find protection for Aaron Rodgers

Quarterback Jayden Daniels 5 as the LSU Tigers take on Texas A&M in Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, November 25, 2023.

With the 2023 season winding down, NFL Mock Draft season is ramping up — and it’s becoming the most important time of the year for fans of both of MetLife Stadium’s inhabitants.

The Jets were eliminated from playoff contention in Week 15, making their final three games of the season worthless while snuffing out any hopes of Aaron Rodgers’ comeback.

The Giants’ chances were no better as a trip to the NFC Divisional Round last season can officially be classified as a fluke.

Both teams are firmly in the top 10 of the 2024 NFL Draft order, meaning big-time talent could be falling into their laps this spring.

Here is our first mock heading into the New Year.

amNewYork Sports’ 2024 NFL Mock Draft

1) Chicago Bears (from CAR): Caleb Williams, QB, USC

Williams has long been the perceived No. 1 pick and a down year at USC isn’t changing that. The Bears look to be ready to move on from Justin Fields.

2) New England Patriots: Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina

The 2024 season is going to bring a whole lot of change in New England. Bill Belichick will likely be gone and so will quarterback Mac Jones. The new regime will have a chance at drafting a franchise quarterback from the jump.

3) Arizona Cardinals: Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State

If the Cardinals intend to stick things out with Kyler Murray under center, they need to give him a legitimate outside threat in the process. Harrison is just that as he projects to be just as big a threat as his father was alongside Peyton Manning in Indianapolis.

4) Washington Commanders: Olumuyiwa Fashanu, OT, Penn State

The book is still out on whether Washington believes Sam Howell can be their guy at quarterback, but the team still needs to figure out a way to protect him, regardless. Fashanu is the top offensive lineman in the class of 2024.

5) Chicago Bears: Malik Nabers, WR, LSU

If the Bears are going for a change in direction at franchise quarterback, why not pair him with a rookie wide receiver who could build a lasting partnership for years to come? This isn’t necessarily Chicago’s style. Their best teams are predicated on defense and they could certainly use an edge rusher, but it’s long overdue that they buck that trend and create a young, exciting offense.

6) New York Giants: Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU

The Giants need to address their offensive line, but drafting hasn’t worked over the last few seasons outside Andrew Thomas. They could use a wide receiver, too. But with the Heisman Trophy winner available, it’s too tantalizing an option to pass up on and Big Blue finds Daniel Jones’s successor.

7) New York Jets: Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame

The MetLife Stadium turf wasn’t the only thing that unraveled the Jets’ season when Aaron Rodgers went down four snaps in. Their offensive line is shambolic and having a 40-year-old quarterback fresh off ACL surgery holding the franchise’s hopes in his hands is a big risk. Protect him at all costs — and Alt should help do that.

8) Los Angeles Chargers: Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

Bowers has been the best tight end in college football over the last two seasons. Not only can he help protect Justin Herbert, but he can provide the ultimate security blanket for him — like Rivers-to-Gates Lite.

9) Tennessee Titans: Rome Odunze, WR, Washington

Will Levis needs a No. 1 receiver and Odunze is the big-bodied, athletic outside threat that can provide just that on the outside.

10) Atlanta Falcons: Laiatu Latu, EDGE, UCLA

The Falcons are desperate for pass-rushing help, especially on the edge. Latu will provide just that as he projects to be a top-tier QB hunter in the pros.

11) Green Bay Packers: Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama

With Green Bay’s pass defense in need of a boost, they’ll get the top corner available at the draft — one who has all the makings to become the next great shutdown corner in the NFL.

12) Las Vegas Raiders: Jer’Zhan Newton, DT, Illinois

This is an imposing run-stopper and pass-rusher who can bolster a Raiders offensive line that has gotten little from its interior.

13) New Orleans Saints: Chop Robinson, EDGE, Penn State

This is a strong, fast edge rusher who is still honing his arsenal of moves, but the Saints need all the help they can get as only four teams in the NFL have fewer sacks than them this season.

14) Denver Broncos: Jared Verse, EDGE, Florida State

The Broncos have seen some steps in the right direction from their edge rushers, but they need a whole lot more to supplement their defense.

15) Seattle Seahawks: Dallas Turner, EDGE, Alabama

The Seahawks have the depth pieces to build a great defensive line, they now just need the dominant piece. Turner could be that.

16) Pittsburgh Steelers: Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson

The Steelers need to boost a mediocre secondary and while Wiggins needs to work on identifying the run game, he’s a staunch pass defender.

The rest

17) Arizona Cardinals (from HOU): Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State

18) Buffalo Bills: Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa

19) Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Bralen Trice, EDGE, Washington

20) Minnesota Vikings: Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

21) Los Angeles Rams: JC Latham, OT, Alabama

22) Indianapolis Colts: Devontez Walker, WR, North Carolina

23) Jacksonville Jaguars: Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU

24) Cincinnati Bengals: Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia

25) Kansas City Chiefs: Leonard Taylor III, DL, Miami (FL)

26) Houston Texans (from CLE): Troy Franklin, WR, Oregon

27) Detroit Lions: Ennis Rakestraw Jr., CB, Missouri

28) Philadelphia Eagles: Kamren Kinchens, S, Miami (FL)

29) Miami Dolphins: Graham Barton, OL, Duke

30) Dallas Cowboys: Kamari Lassiter, CB, Georgia

31) San Francisco 49ers: Tyler Nubin, S, Minnesota

32) Baltimore Ravens: JT Tuimoloau, EDGE, Ohio State

