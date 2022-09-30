3 New York Rangers Stand-out from 2-1 victory over New Jersey

The New York Rangers played four games in five days over the week to begin their preseason slate of the NHL season.

While there are still two preseason games to go before the team begins the 2022-23 regular season, the team has cut a good portion of its training camp roster instead of focusing on important roster decisions that are coming shortly.

Still getting a win in hockey takes effort, skill, and should be celebrated as such. Here are three players who stood out in Friday’s 2-1 win over New Jersey.

Artemi Panarin is back

Artemi Panarin is arguably the best all-around offensive player that the Rangers possess. His ability to find the open man and gift them with incredible passes was on full display Friday night. While the former Blue Jacket and Blackhawk did not play in the team’s first three preseason games but made his presence felt early and often.

Panarin ended the night with a goal that tied the game at one in the third period, and also had his hand on numerous offensive chances.

“He’s a special player..plays every game. He’s all over the ice making plays for us and giving us chances here so it was good to see him back out there today.” K’Andre Miller told AMNY after the game.

Whether it was finding open players like Vitali Kravtsov or pushing the puck up ice, Panarin was all over the place on Friday night. While Vincent Trocheck did not play in Friday’s contest, Rangers fans should take solace that their top offensive player looked very good.

The open opportunities for Kravtsov and Chytil will also be replaced primarily by Trocheck so there are other reasons to be impressed with what the future can hold.

Zac Jones Impresses Again

At this rate, it seems like a foregone conclusion that Zac Jones has won the 6th and final defensive spot to partner with Braden Schneider. Jones was excellent again in clearing the puck, but also making key defensive stops in big moments.

After Jack Hughes put the Devils up 1-0, New Jersey had another big breakaway chance, except Jones and his partner stepped up and forced a turnover.

Later in the second period, Jones stopped a fast break opportunity again and forced another turnover. It wasn’t just Jones who played well on Friday night either. Braden Schneider had the key assist to K’Andre Miller for the game-winning goal in the third period and also took part in key defensive stops.

“Schneider played a great game with me. He’s a great partner to have and I think he and I work well together.” Jones said after the game.

Through four preseason games, Zac Jones has earned a spot on the major league roster, and when you compare it to the work he’s done with Braden Schneider, they’ve earned the opportunity to work together.

K’Andre Miller continues Hot Start

K’Andre Miller’s coming out party last season was a major reason why the Rangers got through to the Eastern Conference Finals.

His continued improvement will only help the Rangers go even further than last season and the 22-year-old is already showing glimpses of another top season.

Miller followed up his strong performance in Monday’s preseason game with the game-winning goal off a slapshot that ricocheted off a Devils defender in front of the crease for the score.

Miller will be expected to help solidify the Rangers’ defense but also provide the offense with needed scoring help. With New York already deep at each position, Miller has used every opportunity given to help improve his game.

“It’s a continuous thing. Just keep growing and grinding and trying to get one step better each day. Take it day by day and enjoy the process.” Miller added.

With the win, the Rangers move to 2-1-1 in the preseason and will play their next preseason game at home against the Boston Bruins on Wednesday, October 5th.

