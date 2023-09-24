Aaron Rodgers update: Jets QB returning to New York for rehab, help Zach Wilson

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers will return to New York as soon as this week to rehab his surgically repaired left Achilles tendon and to assist backup quarterback Zach Wilson and the offense during his absence.

Rodgers underwent surgery in Los Angeles on Sept. 13 after suffering the injury just four snaps into his Jets career in Week 1. Despite being initially given a season-ending tag, the 39-year-old is holding out hope that he can return to action by the playoffs — if the Jets make it there.

The optimism derives from the procedure performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who placed an internal brace on Rodgers’ Achilles.

“There’s a lot of different ideas about the overall length of the rehab I think what I’d like to say is, just because nobody’s ever done it in a certain way doesn’t mean it’s not possible,” Rodgers said on the Pat McAfee Show last week. “I definitely have some odds stacked against me based on age, but I like it. Stack all the odds up against me and see what happens.

“My entire focus and dedication is about acquiring the most information and adding to what I’ve already put together as a pretty damn good rehab plan that’s going to, I think, shock some people.”

In his absence, the Jets and head coach Robert Saleh have put their entire faith into former No. 2 pick Zach Wilson to carry the offense with Rodgers sidelined despite an 8-15 record in his first 23 career games as a starter under center.

Entering New York’s Week 3 matchup against the New England Patriots, his four interceptions were tied for the most in the NFL. But Saleh and the Jets are tying their fortunes to Wilson’s arm, even turning down interest from veteran quarterbacks Carson Wentz and Matt Ryan to join Gang Green’s ranks.

On Friday, Saleh initially introduced the notion that Rodgers could return to Jets facilities by this week where he could help mentor Wilson in hopes of developing him into the starting-caliber quarterback they once hoped he’d be. On Sunday morning, Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer confirmed that such a hope is still very much intact.

