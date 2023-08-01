Aaron Rodgers on new commitment with Jets: “This is going to be a few years partnership”

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

FLORHAM PARK –Aaron Rodgers made a distinct commitment to the New York Jets when he took a historic $35 million pay cut last week.

The future Hall-of-Famer made it clear that he wouldn’t be mulling over his future career prospects following every season, his focus was on making sure this “multi-year partnership” would benefit both sides.

“It was an easy conversation with Joe, talking about the state of the team and the opportunities that could be out there,” Rodgers said following Tuesday’s practice.

Rodgers’ pay cut with the Jets was unlike anything seen in modern sports. A 39-year-old quarterback at the twilight of his career taking a decrease in guaranteed money to help better the team he currently plays on was something never seen before in the NFL. So much so that it better helps understand that the commitment the Jets have received from their new quarterback won’t last just a single season.

“This is going to be a few years partnership,” Rodgers stated.

The quarterback also acknowledged that he would like to play longer than two seasons or as long as his body would allow with New York. The stance has not changed since he first visited the halls of 1 Jets Drive. The Jets’ starting quarterback has been having as much fun as he’s ever had since coming to New Jersey and it’s shown on the practice field.

On Tuesday, Rodgers threaded the needle on a red-zone touchdown to CJ Uzomah and then promptly celebrated with a couple of finger guns that had the offense cracking up on the sideline. Those kinds of moments have helped New York and their quarterback mesh well together in their first training camp.

His way with the media has also shown that many of the initial thoughts of who the quarterback was seemingly were misconceptions.

“I’m aware of the New York media but I laughed at some people saying I couldn’t handle the New York media. I look forward to the opportunity to speak and get my message out. I look forward to tough questions than softballs. I’d rather have to think up here than spout some rhetoric,” Rodgers smiled. “I enjoy the entire trek up the mountain.”

Rodgers knows the 2023 season won’t always be a cakewalk for the New York Jets. He understands that having a new offensive coordinator and quarterback can certainly lead to some difficult times with the organization ahead.

But his commitment to the organization for longer than the incoming season has shown that he is willing to not just work with his new teammates, but also to grow this organization from a “down on their luck” group to a growing NFL powerhouse. Rodgers has done his part already to show why some of the misconceptions around him are untrue. His new contract has shown the team he is willing to be here for the long haul.

With Rodgers entrenched as the starter now for a few years, doubt of his backup quarterback’s chances to be an NFL starter anytime soon could certainly be called into question. But with the Hall-of-Fame quarterback guiding him, the belief is that the next few years of sitting behind Rodgers will be the best thing for Zach Wilson.

“I think some maturity, as much as anything, I hope this time for him is a deep inhale and exhale,” Rodgers said of Wilson. “It’s a chance to reset and I think he’s done it. It’s a tough position, his play on the field, some of the things he said…and now he has a chance to reset this whole thing and take back this whole thing. His fundamentals are improving…I think he’ll look back years from now and be thankful for this time.”

Wilson will have a chance to show his improved fundamentals on Thursday night when he gets the start for the Jets in the Hall-of-Fame game. New York looks much different than they have in recent years heading into the preseason, and part of that has to come thanks to a quarterback who is all too happy to be a part of this long-term process.

