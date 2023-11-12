BREAKING: Aaron Rodgers’s goal is to return to Jets in Mid-December after historic 4-month recovery

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers walks on the field before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Turns out Aaron Rodgers’ return to the playing field for the New York Jets is even sooner than people think.

During the Jets’ Sunday night showdown against the Raiders in Las Vegas, Melissa Stark of NBC said that the quarterback’s goal is to return in mid-December, a mere four months after tearing his Achilles on opening night against the Buffalo Bills.

“I know it sounds insane, but if you do a good surgery, have a good patient, it makes this possible,” Rodgers said to Starks.

The former four-time NFL MVP was traded to the Jets during the 2023 offseason. He participated in just four plays before going down with his Achilles injury which normally would cost an athlete an entire season.

Rodgers is not a regular athlete though. The future Hall-of-Famer consistently explained that he hoped to cut the usual 6-9 month recovery period down and potentially return during the regular season. According to NBC Sports, that return is becoming more of a reality now.

It’s up to Gang Green to find a way to stay in the playoff race during Rodgers’ absence though for the next month. At 4-4, they remain in the hunt for a wild card spot in the AFC playoffs.

This is a developing story. Check back in for further updates.

