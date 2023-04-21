Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Islanders

Alexander Romanov skating with Islanders before Game 3 Friday

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.
By
comments
Posted on
Islanders Semyon Varlamov Alex Romanov
New York Islanders defenseman Alexander Romanov, center, checks Calgary Flames forward Elias Lindholm, right, as goalie Semyon Varlamov follows the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, in Calgary, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

New York Islanders defenseman Alexander Romanov skated during his team’s practice prior to Game 3 of their first-round playoff series against the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday night at UBS Arena. 

Islanders head coach Lane Lambert said that Romanov would be a game-time decision and if he’s unable to go, Parker Wotherspoon would step in.  

“I feel ready to go,” Romanov said. “But I still don’t know if I’ll play or not… It’s the coaches and my own [decision].”

Samuel Bolduc had stepped in during Romanov’s absence but had struggled mightily recently. The 22-year-old has been benched in each of the last three games and was limited to approximately five minutes during New York’s 4-3 overtime loss in Game 3 to the Hurricanes.

Romanov has been out since April 1 when he suffered an upper-body injury during the Islanders’ 5-0 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning. 

“I’ve been so nervous. I can’t even watch the games,” Romanov said about his absence and watching the Islanders drop into an 0-2 hole against the Hurricanes. “But I still wanted to see how my partners played. Tough time.”

For more on Alexander Romanov and the Islanders, visit AMNY.com

About the Author

Joe Pantorno

Pantorno is the executive sports editor of amNewYork — a position he has held since January 2020. He covers the New York Mets and New York Islanders while overseeing day-to-day operations of the department. His previous stops include Bleacher Report and Metro New York while his work has been featured in the New York Post, Newsday, and Yahoo! Sports.

Things to do in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC