Yankees, Mets rise in MLB power rankings

The Yankees and Mets boast the two best records in the MLB heading into their Tuesday games, and the ball clubs from New York continue to surpass their already-high expectations this young season.

Various MLB insiders have lifted the Bronx Bombers and the Amazins to the top of their league-wide power rankings — giving hope to fans across the Five Boroughs.

As CBS Sports expert Matt Snyder noted in his rankings, which list the Mets in the top spot, and the Yanks in third, “several teams had a case for the top spot, but it goes to the only team in baseball that has won every single series this season. From that perspective, the Mets are 7-0.”

The Mets have been buoyed by a historically good season from the team’s starting pitching staff, led by Max Scherzer (2.61 ERA), Chris Bassitt (2.61 ERA) and Tylor Megill (1.93 ERA).

Meanwhile, the Yankees are currently on a 10-game winning streak heading into their contest against the Blue Jays on Tuesday night, and have seen dominating performances from both their hitting lineup and their bullpen.

Much of the Pinstripes’ success has come from their sluggers, as Anthony Rizzo leads the league in home runs with 9, while Aaron Judge is close behind with 9 (including 7 from April 22 and May 2). Meanwhile, the team has also seen significant consistency from hitters like Isiah Kiner-Falefa and DJ LeMahieu, who boast a .300 and .296 batting average, respectively.

On the other side of the ball, the team’s 2.69 combined ERA is second in the league, behind only the Los Angeles Dodgers.

That offensive-and-defensive combination propelled the team to the #1 spot in Bleacher Report’s power rankings, which has the Mets trailing at 2nd.

Meanwhile, most other MLB experts agree that both teams from the Big Apple sit among the 3 teams in the league.

