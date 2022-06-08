Latest Bombshell of Deshaun Watson: NY Times sheds new light on the 24 Accusations

The Deshaun Watson saga has just taken a new and far more alarming turn.

*WARNING: Sensitive material that could be deemed inappropriate*

In a report by the New York Times, Watson met with at least 66 women during a 17th month period for massages while playing with the Houston Texans.

The report also says the Houston Texans franchise provided a venue and non disclosure agreements (NDA’s) for each massage therapist.

According to the report, the 66 women were made up of the 24 who have officially filed civil suits against the quarterback, 15 who have come out publicly supporting Watson, and others who have either filed criminal complaints but haven’t sued, or sued but eventually withdrew the complaint because of “security concerns.”

In many of the accusations, Watson reportedly suggested to the masseuse that she perform lewd acts and then forced her to do so when she wouldn’t comply.

The latest news is just a new and alarming announcement in what has been a tumultuous few months in the Watson saga.

On Monday, a 24th accuser came forward to join the civil suit against Watson.

According to reports, Watson’s legal team, and potentially the Browns have been caught off guard with the 24th accuser.

The latest report from the New York Times also sheds light on a Houston Texans franchise that was providing Watson with NDA’s and a venue for massages. While there has been no confirmation on whether the Texans knew what was going on, it opens up an entirely different conversations about the team potentially being complicit in Deshaun Watson’s actions.

Deshaun Watson speaks out

Following the NY Times’ article, Watson spoke publicly in a statement on Instagram saying ““See, the blogs can’t break me down, see, I’m the voice, I don’t reply. But the rumors y’all done heard, I’ma humbly deny, yeah, yeah,”

The comments are actually lyrics from the song “Rich Off Pain” by Lil Durk and Lil Baby, featuring Rod Wave.

Deshaun Watson signed a fully guaranteed five year $230 million deal with the Cleveland Browns after the Browns sent six draft picks, three of them first rounders for the quarterback.

Watson has not spoken to the press while participating in OTA’s with Cleveland, a rarity for a starting quarterback.

The Browns also publicly admitted, after the trade, that they spoke with Watson before making the trade in March, but did not speak with any of the women who have accused him of sexual misconduct.

Watson and his legal team have repeatedly denied the allegations citing that he “was only looking for a massage.”

Following the Times’ report, Rusty Hardin, Watson’s lawyer said in a statement “It would be irresponsible and premature for us to comment on vague details put forth by anonymous individuals.”

The NFL has not publicly commented on the latest report. The last we have heard from the league was from Commissioner, Roger Goodell saying that the investigation was wrapping up.

With the arrival of new information that the Texans may have been involved in knowing what was going on between their former QB, and these massage therapists, the NFL will have more information that they will need to go over before a decision is made on Deshaun Watson’s punishment is handed down.